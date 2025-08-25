Mothers Are Fleeing the Workforce—and That’s Just What Trump Wants

Meanwhile, the administration says it wants women to have more children, and is investigating incentives to encourage them to. Floated policies include a $5,000 bonus for each newborn and a “Medal of Motherhood” to women with six or more children. The recent budget reconciliation bill included a $1,000 account for children born through 2028, along with tax incentives for families to save more in those accounts, although there are practical questions about how these will work. As many critics have pointed out, these amounts pale in comparison to the actual cost of having a child in the United States today.

Rhetorically, the administration and national politicians also promote a retrograde idea of American familyhood. Rather than investing in the kinds of childcare needs that would make it easier for women to work, Vice President JD Vance wants parents and grandmothers to stay home with children. He has famously derided Democratic women as “childless cat ladies,” but he’s also suggested that families with children deserve more votes and that women who want to work and don’t have children are miserable. “You have women that think that, truly, the liberationist path is to spend 90 hours a week working in a cubicle at McKinsey instead of starting a family and having children. What they don’t realize … is that that is actually a path to misery,” he said on a podcast in 2021.

Of course, all of this is unfolding as Republicans at the national and state levels are restricting reproductive health care. Twelve states have outright bans on abortion, and seven more ban abortions early in pregnancy, and religious ideas about life beginning at fertilization have endangered access to assisted reproductive technologies like in vitro fertilization. After promising on the campaign trail that health insurance companies would cover IVF, Trump never actually formed a plan to ensure this, and pronatalists are trying to promote unproven “natural” alternatives. In this MAGA view of the world, women should be expected to have more children without the right to an abortion or scientifically proven medical care, all while their ability to earn a living is increasingly compromised by less flexible workplaces.