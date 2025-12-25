Who Is JD Vance? (No, Seriously. Who Is He?)

At the Turning Point USA conference at the University of Mississippi in October, an audience member asked Vice President JD Vance about the tension between his interracial, interfaith marriage with Usha, the daughter of Indian immigrants, and his beliefs that the U.S. should reduce the number of immigrants. He began with his thoughts on immigration policy, then veered toward the personal by saying he hopes Usha converts to Catholicism. “Do I hope eventually that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved by in church? I honestly do wish that because I believe in the Christian Gospel, and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way,” he said.

It wasn’t the most grotesque statement Vance has made—there are plenty of contenders for that—but it exposed his twisted priorities. Here was the vice president defending the administration’s vile immigration policies in a way that fundamentally degrades the experiences and traditions of his own family, of people he is bound by vows—vows that should be sacred to a Christian—to love and protect. It sums up Vance’s journey into public life and politics: There is nobody he won’t betray, and no principle he won’t cast aside, in his quest to accrue more fame and power.

This has been clear since he rose to fame. Vance grew up in Middletown, Ohio, a suburb between Cincinnati and Dayton. In his memoir, Hillbilly Elegy, Vance describes the hardships of his childhood there—his mother’s addictions, his absent father, his feuding grandparents—which he left by joining the Army and later going to college. His grandparents were from the Appalachians in Eastern Kentucky and had moved there for factory work, like so many other transplants looking for work in the middle of the last century. Because of that history, Vance claimed a kind of hillbilly mantel. “We called our hometown of Middletown Middletucky because so many of the residents actually came from Kentucky,” he said on Fresh Air in 2016. “So it was this massive transplantation of one culture and one group of people into an entirely different area. And a lot of times, of course, they kept the culture, and they kept a lot of their habits with them when they moved.”

Of course, he was not from Kentucky. He visited it in summers and briefly describes a visit for the book, but doesn’t portray it as a real place where people still live. If he thinks of himself as a hillbilly, maybe it’s partly because that’s how Ohioans thought of him and his family, but he and his mother both grew up in Ohio. Writers from Kentucky have rejected his characterizations and portrayed him more as a carpetbagger who doesn’t understand mountain culture.

Vance had already graduated from Yale Law School, dabbled in corporate law, and worked at Peter Thiel’s venture capital firm by the time he wrote Hillbilly Elegy, which now made him a sort of public intellectual—or at least a sought-after hillbilly whisperer. Lots of young adults go through similar odysseys of becoming, but at the end of the day, they become someone; their worldview crystallizes. But Vance’s mind seems to keep changing. After his memoir became a bestseller and was adapted into a movie, he explored the sense of want and identity that had helped elect President Donald Trump. But he was no fan at the time. He was instead aligned himself with the elite Ivy League and Big Tech conservatives who found him distasteful. In 2016, he called Trump “America’s Hitler,” and said Trump was like a needle in a vein for people who needed hope to get through their tough lives.