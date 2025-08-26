I Visit Israel Every Summer. I’ve Never Seen Hopelessness Like This.

In the meantime, Oz-Salzberger has strong demands for world leaders: “I think every single minister in Netanyahu’s government, including Netanyahu himself, should be outcast from the international community. Just the way Australia has now done by revoking the visa of [Knesset Member] Simcha Rothman (a hard-right minister who is leading the legal coup and who advocates for return to settlement by Israelis in Gaza). [Homeland Security Minister Itamar] Ben Gvir and [Finance Minister Bezalel] Smotrich should be considered criminals. And then definitely Netanyahu.”

While the streets are bloated with anti-government protesters, the Knesset is a stronghold for Netanyahu. As Oz-Salzberger noted to me, he “hand-picked” all his parliamentarians so that there is nearly no chance of a break away that would topple his government.

Indeed, the left-wing opposition in the Knesset can be counted on one hand. Its leading figure is Gilad Kariv, of the Democrats Party, whom I profiled in 2023 for this magazine. Just before I saw him recently in Tel Aviv, he went with a delegation of liberal rabbis (he is himself a Reform rabbi), to pay respects in the family’s mourning tent for Awda Hathaleen, a consultant on the Oscar-winning film No Other Land, who was murdered on July 28 by an Israeli Jewish settler in Hebron who to this day has not been held accountable. There were three murders by settlers of Palestinians in the West Bank in the three and a half weeks I was in Israel. All have gone unpunished, including the killing of American Palestinian Saif Musallet on his family’s land. The family, with whom I met in Ramallah, told me that the State Department said that it expected Israel to investigate. So far, nothing.