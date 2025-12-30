The Private Equity Firms That Gobble Up Hospitals and Spit Them Out

One case in particular broke him. The man had the classic symptoms: slurred speech, a drooping face and weakness on one side of his body. Jones knew the man was having a stroke, and he also knew the two things the man needed: a neurologist and likely an IR thrombectomy, a procedure that removes the blood clot blocking blood flow in the brain, often reversing any damage the stroke has caused. But the straightforwardness of the case was no relief because he could offer neither.

At the time, he worked for a group practice that staffed the emergency department at one of the hospitals in Jackson, Mississippi, where Jones lives with his family. (Most emergency rooms at hospitals are staffed and managed not by the hospital directly, but by physician group practices.) Jones asked that I not name the hospital, out of fear of retaliation.

In 2018, the hospital had switched to an emergency department staffing company that was owned by private equity. After that, Jones noticed staff cuts. He went from caring for about eight patients at a time to up to 18. He dealt with it. But then he was told to accept every transfer from other hospitals, no matter what, or he’d be fired. His hospital was located in a poor part of town, where people were uninsured or had Medicaid. People transferred from other hospitals were more likely to have private insurance. “The CEO said it point blank. I wish I had it in writing. He’s smarter than that. He said, ‘The people who walk through the door don’t pay us jack shit. The transfers do.’”