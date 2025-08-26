Furious Trump’s Firing of Fed’s Lisa Cook May Be About to Backfire

The real question this raises is: Why is Pulte scrutinizing mortgages that just happen to belong to many high-profile opponents of Trump, and how did he come to select these targets? Experts recently told me that this use of the FHFA mortgage-fraud process appears highly suspect at best. When a Washington Post reporter asked FHFA to identify the procedural basis for Pulte to single out these targets, she received no answer.

Pulte is apparently manipulating agency processes for the express purpose of creating a pretext for referring matters involving Trump’s designated enemies to DOJ. As Georgetown law professor Adam Levitin points out, it’s probable that the only way the mortgages of three leading Trump foes could all face scrutiny is if Pulte personally ordered it. That’s an “abuse of office,” Levitin writes, and a “far greater offense” than anything Cook, Schiff, or James might have done.

Indeed, Pulte should be pressed on whether the White House was directly involved in the decision to single out those three for examination. Did someone in the White House direct Pulte to target them—and others in the future as well? Did the White House ask Pulte to search these mortgages for a pretext for DOJ referrals? If not, has the White House at least tacitly blessed Pulte’s moves? It’s hard to imagine something of this magnitude proceeding without White House approval.