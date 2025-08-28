Trump’s War on Wind Power Is a War on His Working-Class Voters

It’s unsurprising to see Trump, for reasons both petty and corrupt, destroying an industry that offers humanity a potential off-ramp from the climate crisis. But Trump’s war on wind doesn’t just represent the death drive and climate denial of his party; it also reflects his transactional view of business interests and eagerness to sell out the rest of us.

The oil and gas industry spent around $24 million on the winning campaigns of House and Senate candidates last year, with the overwhelming majority of that largesse going to Republicans. It also spent $2 million on Trump himself, but that hardly satisfied him: In April of last year, fossil fuel industry executives met with him at Mar-a-Lago with a long list of demands, and he asked them for a billion dollars in return. They didn’t oblige him, but Trump is still giving them what they want. The problem is, this is colliding with one of his most compelling campaign promises: to improve life for working-class Americans.

Trump’s vow to “Make America Great Again” was supposed to refer to revitalizing domestic industry and jobs. But according to an analysis released on Tuesday, Trump’s war on renewables has scared off some $20.5 billion in investment from the United States, while wind and solar investment is at a record high in the rest of the world. If Trump gets away with stopping the Revolution Wind project off Rhode Island, thousands of union jobs will be lost, in what the president of the Rhode Island AFL-CIO denounced as “a betrayal of the working class.” The president of the Rhode Island Building Trades Council, which represents many of the workers who have been building Revolution Wind, told CNN that “a lot of our members … voted for this administration and this isn’t what they voted for.” They didn’t vote to join “the unemployment line,” he said, calling the administration’s action “one of the most asinine moves I’ve ever seen in my career.” Since Trump’s election, tens of thousands renewable energy jobs have been lost.