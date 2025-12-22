What Everyone Gets Wrong About Mamdani’s Public Grocery Store Idea

Critics of Mamdani’s plans see the above arguments and contend that we should therefore keep treating food as a private rather than a public good, and focus on market-based solutions that entice those Goliaths to help underserved communities. Why not, they say, incentivize grocery stores like Walmart to set up shop in underserved neighborhoods? In fact, New York City already invests tens of millions of dollars through the New York City Economic Development Corporation in six public markets that charge food vendors and small grocers below market-rate rent. This is a legacy from Fiorello Laguardia, whom Mamdani often cites as his biggest mayoral inspiration.

But scaling this approach to attract major grocery stores isn’t a sure bet. As for-profit entities, corporate grocery stores go where the money is. They haven’t set up shop in underserved neighborhoods for a reason, and there is no guarantee government incentives would coax them to do so or to stay if they did. Take the example of two other cities that have been flirting with the idea of public supermarkets. In Atlanta, the city for years made overtures to private grocers to open in poorer neighborhoods, but to no avail. In Chicago, the city spent over $10 million to incentivize Whole Foods to open on the city’s South Side, but the store closed after only six years. Grocery stores make huge profits but operate on tight margins, which is one reason why they often don’t open—or stay open—in poorer neighborhoods. Free market ideologues’ preference for leaving this to the private sector won’t work if the private sector can’t or doesn’t want to help.

This is a market failure, and traditionally it is considered the government’s job to step in to address market failures to serve the public good. But the dynamics of this particular market make public grocery stores a tricky proposition. Cities can’t fight the big antitrust battles needed to tackle grocery chain consolidation (that’s a matter for federal regulators). So public grocery stores would have to compete in the market as it exists today, which means trying to match corporate grocers on price and products. By doing away with rent and property taxes, the city might just be able to make this feasible in the long term by stretching their margins, but only if these stores avoid mission creep. Feel-good proposals like sourcing from more local farms or other forms of “values-based” procurement would lead to higher prices, likely making them a nonstarter.