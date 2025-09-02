Trump Threat to Occupy Cities Takes Ominous Turn in Vile Fox News Hit | The New Republic
Skip Navigation
The Daily Blast With Greg Sargent/
PODCAST

Trump Threat to Occupy Cities Takes Ominous Turn in Vile Fox News Hit

As the GOP rallies behind Trump’s vow to send the military into more blue areas, a media observer explains how the press is botching the politics of the story—and why that’s making Dems reluctant to take it on.

Trump at Cabinet meeting
Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg/Getty Images

In an ugly move, Fox News contacted Republican senators and asked: Should President Trump deploy the National Guard in your states’ blue cities? Fox News got back the answer it was trying to generate: GOP senators actively want Trump to use the military in their states’ urban areas, ostensibly to fight “crime.” This is an unnerving turn in the saga that makes Trump’s threat look worse. Congressional Republicans expressly want Trump to employ troops to intimidate their own constituents—provided it’s confined to largely Democratic areas—and they’re saying this openly, egged on by Fox, making additional occupations more likely. Meanwhile, Democrats are consumed in a big debate over … whether they can talk about this topic at all. We talked to Democratic strategist and media critic Jamison Foser, who has a good piece about all this on his newsletter, Finding Gravity. We discuss why the media is wrongly describing this as a political winner for Trump, what the polls actually say, and how the media storyline is encouraging Democrats’ worst duck-and-cover instincts. Listen to this episode here.

The Daily Blast With Greg Sargent

TNR’s Greg Sargent takes a critical look at the day’s political news and the stories leading NewRepublic.com, and speaks to leading journalists and newsmakers.

Read More:
Podcast, Politics, Donald Trump, FOX News, Daily Blast