Trump Keeps Posting About Dead Birds After Story on His Rapid Decline
Donald Trump, 79, doesn’t seem to be doing too well.
Just one day after a bombshell Wall Street Journal story on the president’s growing signs of aging, Donald Trump went on a bizarre posting spree about dead birds and wind turbines.
Throughout Friday, Trump posted several different photos on Truth Social of dead birds near turbines.
In one photo captioned “Eagles going down!,” he confused a red kite, a bird of prey, for America’s national bird.
Two days earlier, Trump mixed up a falcon and an eagle in another post complaining about windmills.
Trump’s hatred of wind turbines goes back at least a decade, but the incessant photos of dead birds this week are on another level. Perhaps they can be explained by the Journal’s recent story documenting his rapid physical and mental decline. The story, which Trump is already fuming over, highlighted things like Trump’s requests for shorter and fewer meetings, his belief that a high dosage of aspirin will give him “nice, thin blood,” his difficulty hearing, and how easy is it for him to get cuts on his hand due to his thin skin.
“The White House Doctors have just reported that I am in ‘PERFECT HEALTH,’ and that I ‘ACED’ (Meaning, was correct on 100 percent of the questions asked!), for the third straight time, my Cognitive Examination, something which no other President, or previous Vice President, was willing to take,” Trump wrote Friday morning, before he went on to post about the dead birds.