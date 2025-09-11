Holding up my cyanide cap to the sun I said,
A prison becomes a home if you have the key.
It is not the pill but the pink light glinting off
That has me thinking I am in the company
Of God in the form of the pharmacy delivery
Girl standing at my door with a silver ichthys
Necklace also shining a pink beam convincing
Me the Russians have perfected communication
With aliens and I was now standing in the line
Of their transmission like a flashbulb going off.
To say there is no explanation for this is not
An understatement, it is the only explanation.
Put another way: I am the only person to never
Have a mystical experience and remain sane.
Anamnesis
Holding up my cyanide cap to the sun I said,