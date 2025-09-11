Holding up my cyanide cap to the sun I said,

A prison becomes a home if you have the key.

It is not the pill but the pink light glinting off

That has me thinking I am in the company

Of God in the form of the pharmacy delivery

Girl standing at my door with a silver ichthys

Necklace also shining a pink beam convincing

Me the Russians have perfected communication

With aliens and I was now standing in the line

Of their transmission like a flashbulb going off.

To say there is no explanation for this is not

An understatement, it is the only explanation.

Put another way: I am the only person to never

Have a mystical experience and remain sane.