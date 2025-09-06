Democrats: Don’t Let Trump Define What State Capitalism Can Be

While often told as a story of rising income inequality, it also has implications for nation-states. After all, in a world where it is logistically feasible for a handful of C-suites to locate goods production in one or a few low-wage economies, countries could be cut off from the supply flows that fuel their businesses, tax bases, and militaries. In that world, so far from the textbook economics of comparative advantage where I make hats and you make shoes, it is sovereign malpractice not to have at least some capital allocation decisions made by social planners with a “.gov” in their email addresses. In that regard, China was simply ahead of the curve in addressing long-running structural challenges. But acknowledging this inevitability also means reckoning with the risks it brings.

State involvement in industry, if poorly regulated, can lead to corruption and capture. In the United States, for example, defense contracts and bailouts have been manipulated for private gain. But corruption is not inevitable; it depends on design and norms. Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, with its transparency rules, and Germany’s federalist consultative economic transition strategy, with its structured oversight, show that public investment can be managed accountably and in the public interest, which brings us back to the choices being made today.

None of this is to defend the specific decisions Trump has made. These range from the defensible (greenlighting, with guardrails, Nippon’s largesse to a struggling industrial Midwest) to the debatable (can government keep a better eye on Intel through Biden’s project milestones or Trump’s voting shares?) to the deleterious (putting a price tag on sensitive exports by Nvidia).