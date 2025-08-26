Trump’s Intel Deal: Also Very Fascist

Candidate Donald Trump explained a year ago how he intended to regain the White House. “All we have to do,” he said, “is define our opponent as being a communist or socialist.” In late April of this year Trump said: “We cannot allow a handful of communist radical-left judges to obstruct the enforcement of our laws.” Last month Trump said: “Generations of Americans before us did not shed their blood only so that we could surrender our country to Marxist lunatics on the eve of our 250th year. As president of the United States, I’m proclaiming here and now that America is never going to be communist in any way, share, form.”



I’m not the first to observe that this is strange talk from a president who keeps seizing the means of production. Trump made the Nippon-U.S. Steel merger contingent on the United States reserving a “golden share” that gives it significant control over wages, plant closings, and the like. (I kind of liked that.) In July, the Pentagon bought a 15 percent stake in MP Minerals, the only company that mines rare earth minerals here in the United States (near Las Vegas). Trump initially blocked (on national security grounds) Nvidia from selling AI chips to China, then changed his mind and said the chips could be sold but that the United States would take a 15 percent cut of all sales. He imposed the same terms on another chip maker, Advanced Micro Devices.