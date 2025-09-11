Donald Trump Is No Viktor Orbán—He’s Well on His Way to Being Worse

Also, because Trump’s strategy has been to use excessive executive authority instead of getting Congress to formally change laws, his moves are reversible. For example, it’s horrible that the Trump administration often ignores court rulings and even worse that the Supreme Court is constantly rewriting legal precedent to support whatever Trump does. But the worst outcome would be if Congress signed legislation backed by Trump that formally ended judicial review, totally eliminating that path to pushing back against this president.

Finally, as Dartmouth College’s Brendan Nyhan said in a recent episode of TNR’s Right Now, the video series I host: “Trump is unusually unpopular for the leaders who have tried this playbook.” If (and that’s a big if) America has truly free and fair elections in 2026 and 2028, the authoritarian Republican Party seems likely to lose power.

For now though, Carrier and Carothers’s report confirms my concerns, and those of many millions of Americans. Too many other Americans, including many Democrats in Congress, are still too cavalier about what’s happening right now. They think that our checks and balances will save us, or that Trump is too incompetent, or that the public backlash and upcoming elections will stop him. But the real story is that it (dictatorship) is happening here. It’s already even worse here in some ways than in some autocratic countries abroad. We need to be alarmed and panicked, not to fall into despair, so that we can act aggressively before it’s too late.