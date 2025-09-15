In an appalling move, President Trump went on Fox News and openly suggested that far-right political violence is typically justified as a response to left-wing extremism. This functionally tells Trump supporters that it is now open season on the liberal-left after the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Trump also signaled he will use the power of the state to exact retribution on Trump-MAGA’s designated scapegoats for Kirk’s killing. This comes as eruptions of MAGA fury over Kirk’s death, including calls for mass violence, are rising to alarming levels, making Trump’s encouragement even more depraved. We talked to Will Sommer, who closely tracks the far right as a staff writer for The Bulwark. He discusses how far-right individuals and groups will take Trump’s signals as “sanction,” notes the “all-consuming anger” he’s seeing on the right, and suggests we may see more organized violence coming from those precincts going forward. Listen to this episode here.
PODCAST
Trump’s Threats Darken on Fox News as MAGA Fury over Kirk Goes Nuclear
As Trump declares open season on the left, a reporter who covers MAGA explains what far-right groups will take from this—and why it may spur a rise in organized violence.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images