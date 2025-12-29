D.C. Families Call BS on Trump’s Biggest Claim About National Guard

There were at least 128 murders in the nation’s capital over the course of 2025, according to data from the Metropolitan Police Department.

One of those murders involved 17-year-old Tristan Johnson, who was shot and killed in November over what his family believed was the attempted theft of his favorite jacket. Just two weeks later, Donald Trump completely bypassed Johnson’s death to tell the nation that the city hadn’t “had a murder in six months.”

The boy’s mother, Juanita Sampler, told The New York Times that bold-faced lies about crime in the city were “heartbreaking.”