Maurene Comey’s Case Will Tell Us: Does Impartial Justice Still Exist?

The lawsuit filed last week by Comey, the former assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York, or SDNY, is a crucial test of whether the Trump administration truly has the power to strip the DOJ of its reputation for apolitical justice.

That is because Comey’s service was exemplary. The department did not offer an argument of improper conduct on her part, and its case for discharge is particularly weak and tawdry. It is a pristine test of Trump’s and Bondi’s determination to ruin what the department has always stood for.

Comey, the daughter of former FBI Director James Comey, is a prosecutor’s prosecutor—widely respected among her peers. She was a star in the SDNY, the crown jewel of the Justice Department, where she handled marquee criminal cases, including Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and Sean Combs. There is no colorable argument that she is anything but exemplary, as reflected in her performance reviews.