Get to Know the Name Jay Clayton—Our Fate May Depend on His Honesty

Clayton is mostly a high-finance guy. His career is in corporate law. In Trump’s first term, he chaired the Securities and Exchange Commission. That he did not become a household name in those years indicates to some extent that he probably executed his duties in a comparatively responsible fashion. He oversaw the kinds of deregulatory moves you’d expect from any Republican SEC chair; at the same time, he did initiate some high-profile insider trading cases. One thing that impressed me, and that was at odds with the standard Trumpian flouting of rules of any kind governing the behavior of appointees and their families, is that his wife, a Goldman Sachs official, resigned her position when he took the job. What? People in the Trump solar system acting ethically of their own volition? Hard to imagine how Trump tolerated that.

However: Clayton has no prosecutorial experience at all. Barr said in 2020 that Clayton would be named the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, arguably the most important federal prosecutorial post in the country after the attorney general. But Trump ultimately chose someone else.

Then, earlier this year, Trump named Clayton to run the Southern District. Chuck Schumer blocked the nomination. Trump appointed him on an interim basis for 120 days. Once that period expires, it’s up to the federal court for the district to decide whether the appointment should go forward. In August, seven months after Trump tried to name Clayton, Manhattan’s federal judges decided he should have the job.