I’m a Congressional Candidate. I Was Assaulted by ICE.

Three weeks ago, we went, and it was very peaceful. We ended up actually getting a car to turn around. Last week, when we went, ICE assaulted a lot of us. We went early because they changed their deportation time to around 6 a.m. ICE threw me to the ground then and assaulted other protesters, as well. That was the same day as the Franklin Park murder, and someone else was shot with pepper balls then.

And then today, my friend and I woke up at 3 a.m. and went to the facility. We got there and were sitting on public property. ICE agents told us to essentially go away: “Your First Amendment rights are on the sidewalk.” Around 6 a.m., they started bringing out a van, and we were in the way, so an ICE agent once again picked me up and threw me to the ground—they love throwing me. The video that people saw was after that. But during that first altercation, they took one of the protesters inside the facility—that’s the first time this has ever happened. We don’t know what happened to that person—we still don’t know where they are.

What happened in the video that has been going around social media for most of the day?