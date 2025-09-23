Trump’s Learning That Partisan Witch Hunts Are Harder Than They Look

It is unclear what crime, if any, Comey could have committed or whether it would still be prosecutable by now under the statute of limitations. Bill Pulte, the Trump-installed head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, publicly claimed over the summer that Schiff and James had engaged in a type of mortgage fraud by declaring multiple properties to be primary residences. Trump used Pulte’s claims against Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook as a pretext to fire her in late August.

There is good reason to believe that Pulte is not acting in good faith here. He announced his “findings” and his referral of them to the Justice Department on social media, in what some observers took as an attempt to curry favor with the president. It is unclear to what extent Pulte’s claims could actually be prosecuted—a Reuters investigation found that his own family members had done the same thing. And, perhaps most importantly, a separate New York Times investigation found that Cook correctly represented her intentions with the properties to the banks with whom she obtained the mortgages. If similar flaws marred the allegations against Schiff and James, it would explain why federal prosecutors have not acted on them.

It is surprising that Trump doesn’t actually know how the criminal-justice system works despite his extensive interactions with it over the past decade. It is not a federal crime for the president to be mad at you. Nor is it a simple matter to bring charges against people, especially when they have the resources to defend themselves. Nor is it possible for the Justice Department to simply throw people in jail whenever they want.