Trump’s New Explosion of Rage at Dems Unnerves Even His Own Advisers

Over the weekend, President Trump explicitly commanded Attorney General Pam Bondi to prosecute his political enemies in a crazed Truth Social tirade. He named the Democrats he wants prosecuted, and even openly boasted that he’d pushed out a veteran career prosecutor for refusing to carry out this mission. Now Rolling Stone reports that Trump’s open demand of his attorney general was so corrupt that it surprised even some of his own advisers. They apparently couldn’t fathom that he’d knowingly make it public! But we think Trump wants it to be publicly understood that he’s making this threat, and that grasping this dynamic is essential to understanding our moment. So we talked to Rolling Stone’s Asawin Suebsaeng, the reporter on that story. He explains how Trump’s threat was viewed inside Trumpworld, why even some of his most MAGA-fied advisers are not necessarily on board with this abuse of power, and what that all says about our ongoing slide into authoritarianism. Listen to this episode here. A transcript is here.