Challenges Ahead

Shaping Our Future: Climate Policy and Economic Impact The New Republic teamed up with The New School for a lively discussion on the challenges of the climate crisis in the age of Trump 2.0.

Photo provided by The New School

From left to right: The New Republic’s Kate Aronoff moderates a discussion with Labor Director at the Climate & Community Institute Batul Hassan, New School Assistant Professor of Environmental Policy Ana Baptista, New York City Councilwoman Sandy Nurse, and The New School Associate Professor of Chemistry Bhawani Venkataraman.