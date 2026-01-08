MAGA Blames Minnesota ICE Shooting Victim for Deranged Reason
Donald Trump supporters are implying this is why Renee Nicole Good deserved what happened to her.
Do MAGA Republicans believe that people who list their pronouns in their bio deserve to be shot in the head?
Donald Trump’s army of right-wing shills rushed Wednesday night to defend a federal immigration officer who shot and killed a U.S. citizen—by complaining about the victim’s online presence.
Fox News’s Jesse Watters was careful to cast Renee Good—despite being a white woman and mother—as a political enemy from the opposing side of the culture war.
“The woman who lost her life was a self-proclaimed poet from Colorado—with pronouns in her bio,” Watters said. “A 37-year-old white woman named Renee Good. The Daily Mail says she leaves behind a lesbian partner and a child from a previous marriage. She was a disrupter though she considered herself a legal observer, but there’s no evidence she had a law degree.”
Laura Loomer, the Trump acolyte who pretends to be a reporter, also seemed to struggle to swallow Good’s Instagram profile.
“‘She/her’ Literally every time,” Loomer wrote, including a screenshot of Good’s Instagram profile, beside a picture of someone who was not Good.
Loomer also seemed to have an entirely separate problem with Good. “An aggressive communist carpet muncher who FAFO,” she wrote in a separate post.