MAGA Rages over Jimmy Kimmel’s Return—and Reveals a Big Trump Weakness

To wit: Even as they rage against Disney’s decision, Trumpworld and MAGA figures are also seizing this moment to claim that Kimmel’s reinstatement shows that his original ouster was not the result of authoritarian pressure from Trump. It was a mere business decision by Disney.

“He’s back tomorrow,” chortled Fox News’s Kayleigh McEnany. “So quite clearly the government didn’t force this.” Sean Hannity scoffed of his ouster: “This was a decision by ABC-Disney—not the government.” Jesse Watters insisted: “This was a show-biz decision.” And pro-Trump commentator Scott Jennings tweeted: “So basically his employer suspended him for being an insensitive prick, and we don’t live in an authoritarian regime? Got it.”

The new MAGA line, you see, is that Kimmel’s original ouster was merely Disney making an independent choice to punish an employee for offending its customers. As Politico put it, the claim is that Trump’s “authoritarian” power is “perhaps not quite what many on the left had made it out to be.”