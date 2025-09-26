After Charlie Kirk’s Death, Do Lawmakers Want Rules—or Censorship?

But the possibility of regulating social media under the auspices of the Trump administration does not come without the threat of opening a door to MAGA-preferential censorship. In the wake of a Project 2025-styled executive order demanding that all federal agencies eliminate internal use of “woke” language, Trump’s DOJ has, so far this year, blocked public access to the National Criminal Justice Reference Service, an online repository of criminal justice research; taken down the webpage for the Violent Crime Reduction Roadmap, an actionable roadmap for cities to reduce their crime rates; and deleted data and resources specifically related to understanding and preventing bullying and youth hate crimes.

Trump and his allies have been quick to celebrate the curtailing of free speech in the name of honoring Kirk. Besides Kimmel’s temporary suspension from the airwaves, government officials have cheered on the firings of those accused of making light of Kirk’s death. One can only imagine the consequences of handing the government a much tighter leash on what can and cannot be said online.

Their efforts haven’t been without pushback. On Wednesday, a judge issued a temporary restraining order allowing University of South Dakota art professor Phillip Michael Hook to keep his job. Hook was placed on leave, with the school intending to fire him, after he posted on his personal Facebook account calling Kirk a “hate spreading Nazi.” But Judge Karen Schreier ruled that Hook’s speech “is entitled to First Amendment protections”—ironically, the same rights that allowed Kirk to spread his hateful rhetoric up until the moment of his death.