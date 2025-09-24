Trump’s Angry, Unhinged Tirades at UN Rattle Experts: “Really Crazy”

President Trump gave a speech to the United Nations on Tuesday that was a geopolitical and psychological dumpster fire. In addition to signaling absolute contempt for our allies and for global institutions, he slipped into angry and solipsistic grievance. He boasted about his polling, seethed that he deserves a Nobel Peace Prize, threatened to unshackle the U.S. military from international law, sent convoluted signals about NATO, lied endlessly about his domestic achievements, and angrily commanded other nations to cease combatting climate change. Many observers expressed alarm. We got to thinking: What if the self-obsessed craziness is itself the message the world receives about the United States? So we talked to international relations professor Nicholas Grossman, one of our favorite commentators on global affairs. He suggests other nations will conclude that Trump is “really crazy” and that the U.S. is an unreliable actor for the foreseeable future, explores why this could be so damaging, and explains why the prospects for a future president repairing this fiasco are grim. Listen to this episode here.