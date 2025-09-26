Guess What’s Not Outlawed in Peter Thiel and Don Jr.’s New Olympics?

Then, in late 2024, James Magnussen, an Australian swimmer and former world champion, agreed to “juice to the gills” in a quest to break the record* for the 50-meter freestyle. Coming out of a six-year retirement, Magnussen started shooting testosterone, of course, as well as peptides and other hormones. In February, profoundly swole, Magnussen swam a 50-meter freestyle. This exhibition was supposed to prove the concept of the Enhanced Games: Liberated from prohibitions on doping, its swimmers would be the fastest in the world. But Magnussen missed the record by almost two seconds. He didn’t even hit his personal, clean best.

In April, though, the Games notched a drugged win: Kristian Gkolomeev, a doped Bulgarian swimmer, did beat* the 50-meter freestyle record. His rigged achievement won him $1 million from Enhanced Games, which pays doped athletes for the risks they take to body and soul. Gkolomeev’s record* is not recognized by World Aquatics.

Last month, Megan Romano, an American world swimming champ, became the first female athlete to commit to the games. Like the rest of the athletes, she will be encouraged to take PEDs. She will then be chromosomally tested to see if she’ll compete in the XX or XY category. If she reaches the world record in the 50-meter freestyle, she’ll get $1 million. Last week, the Enhanced Games got perhaps its biggest get yet: Fred Kerley, the American world champ and two-time Olympic medalist in the 100-meter dash. Kerley was already facing a suspension for failing to provide his whereabouts and thus dodging drug testing; observers speculate that he’s motivated to join Enhanced Games by a cocktail of DGAF and money.