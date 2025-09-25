Most Workers Won’t Be as Lucky as Jimmy Kimmel

The irony of firing people for comments they made after the death of someone celebrated on the right for free speech is lost on no one. Naturally, Kirk wasn’t a real champion of free speech, and neither are any of the Republicans in power waging culture war on his behalf now. The call for firings highlights a growing problem in recent years: Employees don’t really have free speech protections when they work for private companies. Increasingly, workers have few protections on the job at all.

It’s no surprise that all of this started on college campuses. Before Kirk was killed at Utah Valley University, he’d long traveled to college campuses to engage students in what he called “debates.” Visiting speakers on campus had been a focus of student activism for years, leading to protests about who was welcome and who should be shouted down, a conflict that often ended with conservative speakers being deplatformed. That generated a response from the right that “wokeism” was destroying free speech. Protests over Israel’s war in Gaza led to student expulsions and, of course, created a pretext for a crackdown on higher education from Trump.

Universities are bearing the brunt of free speech casualties now, as well. The Chronicle of Higher Education has tracked firings over statements about Kirk, and writes that 26 faculty, 14 staff, and three students have been disciplined in some way, including firings and expulsions, for statements following Kirk’s death. A number of employees in other industries have been fired too, but they are less easy to count.