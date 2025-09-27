The James Dean Deification of Charlie Kirk

Today, James Dean is best remembered as a rebellious Hollywood outsider in blue jeans from a tiny Indiana town who set the standard for cool. Everyone knows the iconic image of him in a red windbreaker. Dean died when a car turning left on an isolated stretch of California highway crashed into his oncoming Porsche at sunset. At the time, Dean was a minor celebrity who had starred in only one movie, East of Eden, in which he played a troubled teenager. But that film had given teens something to hold onto, a piece of art they felt depicted them for the first time as they really were. News spread more slowly in those days, but as teenagers and young adults heard what happened, they were overcome with emotion in ways that confounded adults and confused even those convulsing with tears.

Newspapers reported that teenagers—girls and boys alike—spontaneously wept when they learned of Dean’s death. Tens of thousands sent letters to the dead Dean. Young men especially had an outsize reaction: They built statues of Dean, dressed like him, and imitated everything from his hairstyle to his mumbling diction and loose gait. Young women pasted his picture on their walls and measured potential boyfriends against him. Inside my copy of William Bast’s 1956 biography, James Dean, I found a note from its first owner, letting Dean know that a year after his death, she had finally found “a man who will fill your shoes.” A North Carolina teen caused a sensation by claiming to have become pregnant by Dean when his angel visited her after his death. Hollywood Art Studios sold 300 life-size $10 masks ($120 in today’s dollars) of Dean each week, made from a supple plastic called Miracleflesh that Life magazine reported felt like human skin and filmmaker Kenneth Anger claimed young girls took to bed with them.

At his funeral, a crowd larger than the population of Dean’s hometown of Fairmount, Indiana, gathered there from all over the country—this was before the age of direct flights and interstate highways—and in his eulogy the Reverend Xen Harvey proclaimed that through his death, Dean’s work finally started. “And remember,” he concluded, “God himself is directing the production.” A year later, the premiere of Dean’s last posthumous film, Giant, at New York’s Roxy theater became a massive rally for the dead actor. Thousands cheered for him in the streets. Television covered the event live, and within the theater a capacity crowd stomped their feet and shrieked to see their idol’s celluloid ghost.