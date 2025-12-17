The MAGA Crack-Up Is Overrated. MAGA Is Here to Stay.

Some will point to Republican politicians bucking Trump as a reason to believe that the whole circus tent is about to collapse. Marjorie Taylor Greene is leaving Congress, and it is rumored that Nancy Mace (who seems to be struggling with mental health issues) will soon follow. There are Trump’s health concerns, and the obvious vying by Cabinet members like JD Vance, Pete Hegseth, and Marco Rubio to be seen as the natural successor to the president in the MAGA movement.

However, this does not mean that MAGA is disintegrating. What defines MAGA is still there, and won’t go away for the foreseeable future. If you reduce the equation to the simplest terms, you have the Trump voters who pay attention to the chaos and those who don’t. No matter how you slice it, neither group is going to suddenly start voting for Democrats, regardless of which monkey wins the poo-flinging contest.

When you look at the element of MAGA that pays attention to the likes of Carlson, Fuentes, Kirk, Matt Walsh, etc., they are dyed-in-the-wool true believers. The only real difference between them is that when they discuss which groups of people should be loaded into a rocket and fired into the sun, some of them would put Jews on the rocket with the transgender people and immigrants, and some of them wouldn’t. Effectively, there aren’t a lot of foundational differences of opinion between them, other than which of them should ideologically rule the country after Trump nods off for the last time.