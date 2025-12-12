Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson, Nick Fuentes: What Could Go Wrong?

Oh, but the Hunting Husbands would like a word. Neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes is beefing with Owens, whom he has called, with unexpected gender fluidity, an “Uncle Tom.” Though Fuentes shares Owens’s hatred of Jews, he believes his Hitlerian views are intellectually superior to Owens’s: “Low-IQ antisemitism has a name, and its name is Candace Owens.” Also on Tuesday, Fuentes told Piers Morgan that “women are very difficult to be around,” and thus he has never had sex. “No, absolutely not,” Fuentes told Morgan. Far-right pepperpot Tucker Carlson recently told Theo Von, another podcasting pepperpot, that, while he’s not saying the FBI killed Charlie Kirk, he is saying the FBI lies, manufactures evidence, and somehow ran January 6 as a political op.

While Trump, as he approaches 80, struggles with late-life cognitive challenges, and seems to have made a permanent home in the mumbletank, younger agitators like Owens, Fuentes, Carlson, and Von are doing more to lay waste to MAGA than any Democrat could have dreamed of.