What Is Ezra Klein Thinking?

We are living in populist times, in which existing political authorities are increasingly seen as illegitimate. There are a lot of developments that led us here: the Iraq War, the 2008 financial crisis and our government’s failure to prosecute those responsible for it, the impunity of lawless elites, the hollowing out of entire economic sectors and geographic regions by private equity and corporate consolidation, the rank corruption unleashed by Citizens’ United, the unchecked growth of obscene inequality and concomitant rise of oligarchs, the socially destructive profit seeking of social media companies, and so on. The buildup of crises like these creates opportunities for populist leaders and movements to forge new majoritarian or even supermajoritarian alignments—if they can tap into the public’s growing discontent. But doing so requires a compelling populist vision that clearly names the problem—“elites” or “the establishment”—and articulates a new set of aspirations for “the people.”

As we have seen far too vividly in recent years, this vacuum can be filled by either left-wing populism or right-wing populism. Substantively, these political tendencies are very different. Left-wing populism, which in the United States has been embodied most clearly by Senator Bernie Sanders, seeks to unify “the people” around a program that would actually address the core dynamics of inequality, corruption, and corporate impunity driving our loss of faith in American institutions. By contrast, the right-wing populism of Donald Trump seeks to unify a portion of “the people” both in opposition to a scapegoated other—immigrants, transgender people, radical leftists, scientific experts, Palestinians—and around a backward-facing nostalgia for a more hierarchical time.

In his interview with Remnick, Klein praised how Trump “built coalitions when he thought it would serve him” and “welcomed R.F.K., Jr., and all of his voters—from Joe Rogan all the way down—into their coalition.” But he seems to misunderstand how Trump built his populist coalition. It was not—and this should be overwhelmingly obvious, but I guess it needs stating—by giving in or compromising. It was by creating and defining a new bottom-versus-top (in affect if not in substance) axis of struggle under which a range of discontented forces could see themselves. A majority of the country didn’t vote for Trump because he convinced them he was open-minded and ready to surrender issues that mattered to him and his base for the sake of finding common ground. They voted for him because they believed he was an uncompromising fighter who would take on what they felt was an illegitimate system. Once someone buys into that, there’s a lot of other disagreements they’re willing to overlook.