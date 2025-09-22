Of Corn and Cancer: Iowa’s Deadly Water Crisis

Nick Schutt grew up as a free-range kid in the tiny central Iowa town of Williams in the early 1980s. His parents were small-scale farmers, but when the nation’s steepest agrarian crisis since the Great Depression hit, they worked jobs in town to make ends meet. Nick and his friends would often mount their bicycles in search of after-school adventure amid the corn and soybean fields. Sometimes, they’d find themselves playing behind the abandoned local co-op, the place where—until the recession had wrecked its business—the community’s farmers would store their corn and soybean harvests for sale, and buy their seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides. After rains, puddles would form back there, and the kids would splash around in them, catching tadpoles. “We didn’t have a bowling alley or anything for kids to play in, so we did what kids do,” he said. One image, though, from this otherwise-idyllic memory haunts him: the sight of “rotted out” Lasso cans, inundated by recent storms and leaking out, strewn about their makeshift playscape. Lasso is the brand name of a potent herbicide called alachlor, then widely used on the region’s landscape-dominating corn and soybean fields.

A lot has changed since then. For one, Schutt’s family members, himself included, have recorded 17 instances of cancer or mutated cells that could turn cancerous. His sister died in 2024 of “the same thing my mom and my aunt had”: kidney cancer. His brother and other sister are both cancer survivors, and his father has endured bouts with breast and prostate cancer. Schutt himself has cysts on both kidneys, which so far haven’t been found to be cancerous. The list goes on. Cancer can take years to develop, often from multiple factors, so no single case can directly be traced to any particular exposure to toxic chemicals. But alachlor turned out to be highly toxic, declared a “probable” carcinogen by the Environmental Protection Agency in 1986 and ultimately banned in Canada and the European Union and, finally, effectively phased out in the United States (unfortunately, in favor of other likely to be carcinogenic herbicides).