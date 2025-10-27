The Invisible Economic Crisis

Unlike the 2008 crash, this crisis isn’t unfolding in a way that makes the nightly news or regularly features on the front page of The New York Times. Indeed, it has rarely gotten any sustained media attention at all. There’s no single domino to point to, no sudden breakdown that can be explained in a neat narrative. Corporations aren’t going under—they’re doing quite fine, in fact. This is a crisis, rather, that is made up of thousands of cuts, millions of small financial emergencies that have accumulated to become something structural: a system where debt is the default condition of American life.

The transformation didn’t happen overnight. In the last half-century, real wages have stagnated while the costs of housing, health care, and higher education have soared. Where steady, unionized jobs once offered a path to stability, today’s economy leans on low wages, gig work, and eroded benefits. Borrowing has become the safety net—one that comes with interest rates and late fees.

Credit card debt quietly crossed the $1 trillion mark in the second quarter of 2023, a milestone that was covered by dozens of outlets before all but disappearing from public notice. The average balance per cardholder with debt stood at $7,321 at the start of 2025, and the United States leads other developed nations in credit card debt burdens. In recent years, the Debt Collective, which describes itself as a union for debtors, has highlighted growing debt in new forms: abortion-related debt, driven by higher procedure costs and the added travel expenses faced by those who, post-Roe, no longer live near a provider; rising utility debt as electricity prices spike; and back-rent debt from pandemic-era eviction moratoriums, which left tenants owing thousands to corporate landlords.