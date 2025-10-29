The Island Where People Go to Cheat Death

Cassox’s cautiousness dates to when his California biohacking group, Science for the Masses, tried to create night vision by inserting a chlorophyll analog called Chlorin e6, or Ce6, into another member’s eyes. It seemed to work; the man treated with Ce6 could see better at a distance in the woods at night than an untreated group of people. But Cassox realized that the simplicity of the procedure made it dangerous. By mimicking the experiment described online, anyone could do it—and potentially injure themselves or others.

In the makeshift lab, tools, wires, and electronics cluttered plastic tables that lined the room. Printouts of previous implants Symbiont had worked on were taped to the walls, in plastic sheet protectors. Cassox told me he was going to move to a more permanent brick-and-mortar location at the end of the month. Biohackers have been implanting magnets and microchips for years, and his ambition is to expand the scope of implants, which, he said, are simpler than pharmaceuticals. If a device is placed in a safe location, the trick to getting it to work is merely battery life and functionality. And you can always take it out.

Left: Duna, an apartment building, opened in Vitalia in summer 2024. Right: The Accelerate & Live Forever program took place the same summer. COURTESY OF SHAYLA LOVE (X2)

But scientific and technological hubris, not caution, was the prevailing trait in the rest of the people I met at Vitalia. During a grocery store run, I sat in the back seat of a van with a man named Mike, who said he founded a decentralized autonomous organization dedicated to ameliorating arthritis, psoriasis, depression, and anxiety not with the help of doctors, but by tracking dietary changes that could cure those illnesses. Standing on a pier one morning, waiting for the water taxi to bring us from Duna to the beach club, I chatted with Ethan Perlstein, the founder of a rare-disease company. He told me he would love to live forever and go to Mars—who wouldn’t? He was in Vitalia to see if there was any opportunity to do N-of-1 studies, trials of drugs in single participants that could later be extrapolated to larger sample sizes. (He later told me he wouldn’t perform studies in Vitalia because the data wouldn’t be accepted by the FDA.) An immunologist, Leo Nissola, wanted to start a longevity training academy, and was an adviser to the Enhanced Games, a Thiel-backed Olympics-style competition where the participants use performance-enhancing substances. (Ultimately, he decided not to launch his project in Próspera.)