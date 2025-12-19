In Pluribus, Groupthink Spells the End of Art

Carol: What do you love about them?

Larry: Everything. Your books are an expression of you, and we love you.

Carol: Need you to be more specific. Character arcs, plot turns …

Larry: Oh, yes, yes, we love the character arcs and the plot turns …

Carol: Which ones?

Larry: All of them.

Understandably, this exchange makes Carol suspect that the hive mind hasn’t actually read her work. But Larry easily demonstrates that he’s done the reading. The problem isn’t that these pod people are inattentive or disingenuous—quite the opposite!—it’s that they don’t have any kind of taste at all. As an amalgam of every consciousness on Earth, they are a single, networked being comprising every opinion, experience, and memory anyone has had, but no sense of discernment. Larry explains that when they think about Carol’s writing, they “experience it through many eyes, many hearts.” The only thing that matters, to the hive mind, is that somebody, somewhere felt something about Carol’s work. “How would you say my work compares to Shakespeare?” Carol asks. “Equally,” Larry replies. “Equally wonderful.”

Like many things about the world of Pluribus, it’s unclear whether this is a good thing or a bad thing. On one hand, it’s a utopian fantasy about a world governed by acceptance and love, which judges things based on their value to the people who consume them rather than against some abstract and fickle cultural hierarchy. At the same time, it’s a dystopian fantasy of a world without critics and, by extension, a world devoid of any kind of aesthetic experience that isn’t blandly generalizable. These guys like everything!

“Criticism isn’t a search for truth,” wrote Jed Perl in a November New York Review of Books essay, “but for a particular person’s truth.” I kept coming back to this notion of criticism while watching this show and thinking about why Carol is so frustrated with the hive mind. As Perl describes it, reading criticism is not about searching for a consensus, or, more vulgarly, deciding what to consume and how. Criticism is about seeing the world through someone else’s eyes. “We see how their minds work,” he writes of good critics, “and that helps us see how ours work.”