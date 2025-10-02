How Democrats Can Win Back Latinos—and the 2026 Midterms

Her win also provides early lessons for Democrats as they prepare for the 2026 midterms and work to win over Latino voters who backed Donald Trump in 2024. Grijalva aggressively courted Latino voters, who turned out for her in droves, and all the while she stuck to her progressive roots. Grijalva’s last name played a role in her victory, but so did her politics. Her message, built around concerns over affordability and anger at Trump’s immigration policy, is one that can win over Latinos—and others—outside of Arizona as well. Moved by her calls for lower housing prices and protecting Medicaid, Medicare, Social Security, and immigrants’ rights, voters brushed aside attacks—from Republicans and Democrats as well, especially during the primary campaign earlier this year—that alleged she was a legacy candidate. Indeed, they not only were unbothered by her connection to her father, but seemed to appreciate her commitment to issues he championed, such as schools, the environment, and Indigenous rights. In a battleground state that typically has favored centrist, middle-of-the-road Democrats, Grijalva’s huge win gives the national party something to consider as it regroups, tries to win back voters, and attempts to confront Trump’s increasingly unconstrained and polarizing second term.

“We did the work,” Grijalva told me in August at her campaign headquarters, just east of downtown Tucson. The message from her race, she said, is to know and listen to your constituents. “Not all of us are going to fit this perfect mold that you think would be a great candidate, but you have to look at what this community believes in,” she said. “I was told early on, ‘I don’t know that you should lean into your dad’s legacy.’ I’m like, ‘It is mine, too.’ I am part of his legacy, and I also have my own chops.”

Grijalva, 54, has long, dark hair and an open face with an easy smile. Her office features several framed photographs of her parents; her husband, Sol; their three children; and other family members. There are also some of her late father’s drawings and a giant poster of the 1970s-era Lynda Carter on TV’s Wonder Woman—a gift from her dad. She was born and raised in Tucson, a desert city of roughly half a million people about an hour from the Mexican border. It’s the home of the University of Arizona.