How I Became a Populist

And that difference enrages me.

Soon after taking office, Trump’s designated chairman of the FTC, Andrew Ferguson, announced that the agency would “usher in a new Golden Age for American businesses, workers, and consumers.” What has followed has been a Golden Age for the C-suite. The ban on noncompete clauses that keep everyone from pediatric surgeons to Jimmy John’s sandwich-makers in dead-end positions, or keep them from working entirely? Not worth defending in court. The rule banning companies from doing that thing where they sign you up for a subscription online, but only let you unsubscribe over the phone? Enforcement delayed to mid-July to give companies “ample time” to comply … and the federal court a window to strike it down. The order barring that oil executive from the board of Exxon? Undone. He’s free and clear to join.

A similar scene unfolded 10 blocks west at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The bank that was systematically hitting service members with surprise overdraft fees and forced to send them $80 million in refunds? Don’t have to pay them back anymore. The lawsuit against a Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary that allegedly tricked people into taking out loans for mobile homes when they had $57.78 in discretionary income? Gone.

Bedoya spoke at the Denver stop on Bernie Sanders’s “Fighting Oligarchy” tour in March, just days after he was fired by Donald Trump. ALAMY

As everyone knows, these are just the lowlights. What people may not know is how thoroughly unprepared we are for this reality.



Picture the inauguration. If the president tries to illegally deport you or illegally strip you of your voting rights or (ahem) illegally fire you, there are dozens of nonprofits that can step up to defend you in court, free of cost. Many struggle to make payroll. Some have tens of millions of dollars in the bank. The American Civil Liberties Union has $829 million.

But what if the billionaires over the president’s shoulder hurt you? If they use legal loopholes to deny you health care? If they dock or block your pay for no apparent reason? If they buy all of your buyers so that only they buy your goods, and they set the price? If they use their market power not to outcompete you, but to bully you out of the market?

There are maybe a handful of national nonprofit organizations that will represent you pro bono. And the ACLU fights the government, not the oligarchs.

This all-encompassing focus on fighting government overreach may have made sense when our tax system actually taxed the rich, when union membership was at an all-time high, and when CEO earnings were not a vulgarity.

Now, Fortune 500 firms regularly pay zero dollars in taxes. Unions protect just one in 10 workers. And CEOs parade like modern-day Roman emperors, in private jets, to private islands, with their private Praetorian firefighters and guards. And all of this is happening when the government agencies built to check corporate power are being torn apart.

IV.

My daughter likes me to watch her gymnastics class. Let me try that again. My daughter really doesn’t like it when I stare at my phone during her gymnastics class. She has her mother’s strength. So when she makes it around the uneven bars a little faster than her peers, the first thing she does is shoot me a look. If I’m looking at my phone, that’s a big “L” for dad.

And so, on a Tuesday this March, when I got a call a few moments after arriving at the gym from my colleague, Commissioner Rebecca Kelly Slaughter, asking, “Hey, have you checked your email?”—I proudly said I had not!

“Well, I just got an email from the White House saying they were firing me. You should probably check yours.”

Sure enough, I had an email from someone named Trent Morse informing me that the president was firing me, effective immediately. Curiously, Morse did not claim I had neglected my duties or misused my authority; he went out of his way to not give a reason for the firing. That was a problem—for them. Because the Supreme Court had said, 90 years earlier, that the president could only remove an FTC commissioner “for cause.” The court said that unanimously.

Suddenly, we had to answer a really weird question really quickly: If the president says you’re fired, but the Supreme Court says he can’t fire you, did you get fired? Or did you not get fired?

Becca and I decided we did not get fired. We would keep doing our jobs. We’d keep on taking meetings, issuing statements, testifying before Congress. And we thought we should be loud about it.

I called Sima, and my chief of staff. Then I put out a statement saying that the president was trying to turn the FTC, a fierce corporate watchdog, into “a lapdog for his golfing buddies.” The calls started. The New York Times, Bloomberg, a producer for Chris Hayes. My daughter got out of class, and I told her I’d been fired. She gave me a hug, got in the car, and asked if she could watch her favorite Lego builder on YouTube.

FTC staff started calling. Then, more reporters. Ten minutes into the drive home, a little voice in the back seat piped up, “Papa, why are we going this way?” I was missing turns from the notifications on my screen, then missing more turns when my phone, which kept on dinging, was slow to update the map.

When we finally got home, I recorded a video to explain how this wasn’t about hurting me, but about helping the men at the inauguration—Musk, Bezos, Zuckerberg, Pichai. Between the two of us, Becca and I had sued, or were actively suing, each of the men’s companies. And we were weeks from a federal trial against Meta. We did a virtual press conference with some senators and congressmen; I did more interviews after that.

A little before midnight, there was a knock at our door. Domino’s. It was my first break since 5 p.m., and I was grateful for what I thought was a gesture from a friend who knew I’d be up late.

I opened the box: meat lover’s, loaded with bacon. We don’t do bacon. I asked the delivery guy if he’d gotten a tip—he said no—so I started trying to find an app to pay him, when he spoke up to say, “Well, ah, sir, you still haven’t paid for the pizza.”

That’s when we realized that the pizza was not from a friend. It was from someone, somewhere, telling me they knew where I lived.

The days and weeks ping-ponged between the thrill of being able to publicly denounce what was happening to our agency—and the dull fear a parent feels when things are not right for their family. I hold virtual roundtables with rideshare drivers in Denver, fishermen from Maine, and small retailers in Massachusetts—someone tries to take out a half-million-dollar line of credit in my name. I speak at the Bernie and AOC rally in Denver; I scream so loud I pull a muscle in my neck. I realize we can’t buy a house on a single income, even though we’d been planning a move for months.

Commissioner Slaughter and I quickly sued to block the attempt to remove us. The financial ramifications of the legal fight started to set in. Sima and I looked at our accounts and figured we could afford about three months for it to play out. The three-month mark approached with no ruling from the judge. So I decided to call the guys in Iowa.

My very last visit as a commissioner was to a family farm in Ankeny, just north of Des Moines. It was scheduled for a Saturday morning in June. Going in, I knew that by Monday, unless I woke up to a ruling reinstating me, I’d issue a statement formally resigning as a commissioner, letting me start to look for a new job.

Max, my former adviser, put me up at his house the night before. We woke up and went to the farmer’s market with his new wife and their now five kids. I got a coffee and a kielbasa. We drove up to Ankeny.

The Iowa Farmers Union had organized a listening session at a fifth-generation diversified farm that grew corn, soybeans, oats, and alfalfa, along with a range of livestock. The owner, LaVon Griffieon, had attended that first meeting; so had a few others in the audience.

This time, I was able to talk about our two pesticides manufacturers that were trying to push cheaper generics off the market, as well as about our lawsuit, filed just that January, against John Deere for locking down its software.

The group was kind to me. They appreciated it, they said. But so many of their stories were the same that they were three years earlier. A corn and soybean grower said that fertilizer prices were moving in lockstep, such that the moment the farmers finally saw some profit, prices would go up and erase those profits. “Iowans like to claim they feed the world,” said Griffieon. “But the pandemic proved to us with bare store shelves that Iowa can’t even feed Iowa very easily.”

A half-hour in, there was a speaker I hadn’t met—a tall, young farmer with long hair, also fifth-generation, named Sean Dengler. On the first day of the winter harvest, he had gotten up and turned on the combine. It roared, then whimpered, then went into “limp mode.” The circuit board was fried, and only John Deere could fix it.

Sean’s father called the dealership right away, but the technician took hours to get there. A line of other farmers had called in first. The soybeans were already dry, and it was hot and windy. So they paid extra for the part to be delivered the next day; and again paid extra for the second visit. “We lost time waiting, which meant lost yield potential,” he said. “And we lost money because John Deere could charge us more because that is their business plan.”

Bedoya with Iowa Farmers Union president Aaron Heley Lehman in June. COURTESY OF IOWA FARMERS UNION

Our lawsuit was a few months too late. It was Sean’s last harvest. “Both of my grandparents were farmers,” he said. “I’m the last Dengler to ever farm in Tama County.”



The session lasted another hour. I had lunch at a Mexican restaurant with the union president, his vice president, an ag reporter, and Josh Manske, a board member from Algona, Iowa. The lunch lasted about an hour. And that was it. I was done.

Josh and I met Max in a park back in Des Moines, got some beers, and found an empty picnic table. We talked about Max’s blended family. I thanked Josh for hosting a liminal FTC commissioner. We laughed about that.

We talked about the session. While a lot of things had come up, I kept coming back to Sean Dengler. Then, I thought about those rideshare drivers in New York City. It may not look this way at first, but the Iowa farmer who can’t run his combine because of a farm equipment monopoly has a heck of a lot in common with the Bangladeshi dad who can’t work the morning commute because he’s locked out by Uber and Lyft.

If you focus on the conflict between left and right, if the most important thing is what you are—your party, your state, your race, your ethnicity—the people I met could not be more different. On the one hand, you have rural, white small-business owners, generations into building a life in this country. On the other, you have urban Latino, Haitian, African, and South Asian immigrants, every one of them a worker. The line between them is sharp, almost tribal. What could they possibly have in common?

Everything—if you look at what they need. The people I met as a commissioner may look different, but what they need is surprisingly the same: They need a government that gives them a level playing field against the powerful and wealthy. They need the courts to check corporations when they abuse that power and wealth. They need basic dignity and control in their material lives.

Looking at things that way, everyone I met was part of one huge group: people working themselves to the bone who were getting screwed by billionaires and corporations—regardless of party or state or race or ethnicity. Regardless, even, of whether they are workers or the owners of farms or small businesses.

Populism is not an indictment, but an opportunity. Focusing on the conflict between the haves and the have-nots is not divisive; it’s a way to build coalitions with astonishing potential.

Our nation’s first antitrust law was passed at the demand of small farmers bled dry by the railroads and grain elevators. But when Ohio’s John Sherman stood on the floor of the Senate to call for its passage in 1890, he didn’t just do it for the Grangers. He also talked about labor. The trust “commands the price of labor without fear of strikes,” he declared, “for in its field it allows no competitors.”

When the law was abused to crack down on strikers, Samuel Gompers mobilized the American Federation of Labor and won corrections in the 1914 Clayton Act to try to guarantee them that right, while tightening other loopholes that John Rockefeller and the other robber barons had exploited. Gompers called the law a “Magna Carta for labor.” Then in 1936, small-town grocers came in to press for and win a separate law to stop the incipient A&P grocery chain—ancestor of the modern big-box stores—from cutting secret deals with their suppliers that slashed prices for A&P while marking them up for the little guys.

Our anti-monopoly laws exist because of the work of farmers, labor unions, and country grocers. If that seems like an unlikely bunch, consider that Minnesota still does not have a “Democratic” party, but rather a Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, because of a resurgence of that coalition 30 years after the Sherman Act.

Consider that the pharmacy deserts in Appalachia are caused by the same ruthless middlemen who create those deserts in Philadelphia. I know, because a session I had with the Philadelphia pharmacists was nearly identical to one I’d had in Charleston. The same goes for independent grocers. The people in Pine Ridge, South Dakota, live in an incipient food desert for the same reason that the people of downtown North Tulsa do: The government stopped enforcing the 1936 law (it was called the Robinson-Patman Act). And when we start enforcing it again, poor people in small towns and big cities—people told every day that they have nothing in common—will benefit in equal measure.

I feel the potential for those fights anytime I hear how some conservatives talk about the tenure of Lina Khan, whom I served alongside when she was chair of the Federal Trade Commission. I felt it when I talked to people about my job.

I had a favorite kind of conversation as a commissioner. I had some version of it at least three or four times. It was when a MAGA conservative asked me—a certified “left-wing activist,” “provocateur,” “bomb-thrower,” and “extremist”—to quote my friend Ted Cruz: What exactly is it you do in government?

I would tell anyone who asked that I was investigating the pharmacy middlemen who were shutting down independent pharmacies across rural and urban America. I’d tell them I was suing Amazon for screwing over small retailers. I’d tell them I was making sure that the biggest grocery store in town doesn’t buy the next biggest grocery store in town—which will make eggs even more expensive and union negotiations even harder. I’d tell them I was trying to let gig workers organize so that Uber and Lyft and DoorDash couldn’t lie to them or cheat them out of their pay. I’d tell them I was suing landlords who pack rent bills with hidden fees. I definitely told them that we were trying to end that horrible thing where you sign up for something online but can only cancel on the phone before 4 p.m., after 45 minutes on hold.

And usually, by that point, the conversation had changed. Their suspicion had turned into cautious interest, maybe even excitement.

V.

Undocumented people have become the new American underclass: good enough to pick our crops, bus our tables, and build our buildings—not good enough for us to protect their life or liberty, let alone their pursuit of happiness.

There are many reasons for this. Some are legal. A lot of it is anger.

I understand where some of the anger comes from. Take the construction industry. A generation of working-class kids grew up watching their dads provide for their families by working construction. They were hard jobs, but they were good ones. You could buy a house, send your kid to college, maybe even buy a boat for the weekends. Now, those jobs pay a fraction of what they used to. And those kids are now adults, voting adults, and they see those jobs occupied by men from Central and South America, many of whom are undocumented.

What would it look like to confront undocumented immigration not as a left-right issue, but as a conflict between billionaires and working people?

Maybe we focus less on the tension between undocumented people and the native-born workers that they seem to displace. Maybe we focus more on the billionaire developers who pretended that the people they hired were “independent contractors,” turning what used to be middle-class jobs into subsistence work, while also making it easier to hire and exploit undocumented laborers.

Maybe we ask ourselves: Who gets rich from that? Is it the guy working in 100-degree heat with no water? Or is it the guy downing a steak while toasting his new development? Maybe we try to become skeptical of the idea that the least powerful people are the most responsible for our problems. Maybe we punch up instead of punching the neighbor.

Nowadays, I think a lot about what’s happened to Ábrego García. The media has rightly focused on the outpouring of support for an apprentice sheet metal worker and his young family in Beltsville, Maryland. They are right to focus on the courthouse protests. They made a difference.

But I have been moved by a different scene, which occurred in early April in a Washington, D.C., conference hall filled with electricians, ironworkers, and other tradespeople, members of the North America’s Building Trades Unions, where Ábrego García’s union is an affiliate. In this scene, NABTU president Sean McGarvey stands in front of his members, and says:

We need to make our voices heard. We’re not red, we’re not blue. We’re the building trades, the backbone of America. You want to build a $5 billion data center? Want more six-figure careers with health care, retirement, and no college debt? You don’t call Elon Musk. You call us! [...] And yeah, that means all of us—all of us! Including our brother, SMART apprentice Kilmar Ábrego García, who we demand to be returned to us and his family now.

He slams his fist on the podium. “Bring him home!” he shouts, as the audience gets out of their seats for a standing ovation.

And that, to me, feels like the future.