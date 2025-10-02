GOPer Quietly Admits Trump Cuts to Blue States Will Hurt MAGA Voters

Not all Republicans are laughing, however. In a little-noticed move, GOP Representative Mike Lawler admitted in an exchange with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins that some of these cuts will hurt his New York district north of the city. Here’s the key bit, via the indefatigable Aaron Rupar:

LAWLER: [Democrats] are playing pure politics here and it has to stop. COLLINS: But do you not believe the administration is playing politics by only canceling projects in states where Democrats are running the place? LAWLER: Listen, I’m in New York and I’m a Republican. And obviously this project cancellation impacts me, and it impacts my district. So it’s not just Democrats getting impacted.

Note that Lawler thinks he’s cleverly rebutting the notion that Trump is corruptly targeting his cuts at Democratic states. As a vulnerable incumbent in the 2026 midterms, the congressman needs to appear above such sordid abuses of power. But Lawler, whose district has a lot of Trump voters in it, is actually confirming something important: An untold number of Republicans will be negatively impacted by Vought’s sick little power trip.

Lawler appears to be referring to Trump’s cancellation of $18 billion for New York infrastructure projects, including new train tunnels being built under the Hudson River. Those are expected to carry economic and other benefits for the entire region. (New York is also being targeted for canceled green energy facilities.) This is the thing about infrastructure projects: If they get canceled in blue states, everyone in them who stood to benefit loses out, not just the people in them who voted for Kamala Harris. Funny how that works.