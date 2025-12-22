Trump Is Getting New Battleships—and Naming Them After Himself
Donald Trump is becoming increasingly more obsessed with putting his name on things.
Just days after plastering his name onto the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., President Trump will be naming a new class of battleships after himself.
Trump is planning to make the naming announcement of the Navy’s new battleships alongside Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Monday. An anonymous Pentagon official told The New York Times that Trump will call them “Trump-class” battleships.
The ship will be part of Trump’s vision of a new “Golden Fleet.” Each ship is expected to cost at least $5 billion, according to The Wall Street Journal.
As The New Republic’s Matt Ford wrote earlier this week—as bleak as the Gulf of America, the Trump Kennedy Center, the War Department, and others sound, Trump won’t be president forever. If he can change them just that easily, there’s no reason the next Democratic administration should hesitate to change them back.