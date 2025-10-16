For Justin

1969–2015

This is a poem about Justin Chin.

This isn’t about me.

I hate that I have to write this.

I wish I could talk to him instead.

This isn’t about me:

I’ve been rereading Justin.

I wish I could talk to him; instead,

I’m sitting on Valencia Street.

I’ve been rereading Justin.

“Misery meets Luxury.”

I’m sitting on Valencia Street,

where we drank tea.

Misery meets luxury:

now, there’s a retail concept

where we drank tea.

A notion, an idea—

Now there’s a retail concept.

A dose of our own medicine,

a notion, an idea—

I’d love to hear his withering take.

A dose of our own medicine?

“Grief is accurate. Grief is not accurate.”

I’d love to hear his withering take

on a billion-dollar drug.

Grief is accurate. Grief is not accurate

enough to try to measure a man

on a billion-dollar drug—

which is the old, with a fresh patent.

Enough. To try to measure a man,

so generous, with a new draft—

which is the old, with a fresh patent—

is impoverished, a memory puzzle.

He was so generous with a new draft.

This is a poem about Justin Chin.

Poetry couldn’t save him; it never can.

I hate that I have to write this.