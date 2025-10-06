Trump’s War on America Is Expanding

Even with the fig leaf of legality, those strikes almost certainly defy international law, just as the warrantless detention of U.S. citizens in Chicago make a mockery of the Constitution. Taken together, they are stark examples of an administration that is increasingly using state violence with impunity—both outside and within America’s borders. But they are also chilling signs for the future: The awesome power being wielded against Venezuelans may one day be wielded against what Trump calls “the enemy within”—and justified on similar grounds.

It’s becoming clear that the administration’s extralegal assault on immigrant communities was just the beginning of a wider war, one that lately hast targeted anyone—from the street to the TV screen—who dares criticize the regime. Trump and his cronies have targeted media and entertainment companies, with the president filing baseless lawsuits against organizations like The New York Times (which is fighting) and CBS (which folded)—the goal being to cow them, and by extension their entire industries, into submission. Though unsuccessful, the Federal Communications Commission’s effort to push ABC host Jimmy Kimmel off the air—done via an assist from right-leaning affiliate broadcasters—showed that the administration does not give a damn about the First Amendment. It was also unmistakable proof that it will use state power to crush dissent with impunity.

There are troubling signs as well that the administration aims to attack critics of the Department of Homeland Security, the Border Patrol, and ICE in much the same way that it is attacking immigrant communities. As protesters massed outside an immigration detention facility that was being visited by Homeland Security head Kristi Noem, they were met with barricades, violence, and arrest. The same day, Wired reported that ICE was assembling a 20-person team to monitor social media to target people—presumably critics—for deportation, and Apple, in yet another blow to free speech, announced it was removing apps used to track ICE raids in communities, accepting the administration’s baseless claim that it endangered the agents’ safety. That argument—that criticizing ICE’s gestapo tactics amounts to a physical threat—is absurd, but it is increasingly being used to justify crackdowns on administration critics.