The Media Is Blowing a Big Story in Venezuela

He continued: “The prize is both an honor and a promise for the future. The prize does recognize the achievements by her and our movement so far. But it is also a pledge. The key words in the award are ‘just’ and ‘peaceful.’ The Nobel Committee is not honoring violent efforts to stage a coup d’état. It is not honoring a possible military invasion. And the committee is certainly not honoring the fact that the American military has already murdered 21 people in small boats on the high seas.”

Changes in American policy could start to bring relief immediately—and, in fact, another figure in the Trump administration had been trying to ease the tensions stoked by others. Richard Grenell, a special presidential envoy and sometime Trump confidant, had even met regularly with Maduro, and the U.S. had relaxed some sanctions on oil exports—until the Rubio-Miller hard-line faction won the turf battle and Trump ordered Grenell to stop talking.

It would be especially tragic if the U.S. invades and our soldiers kill Venezuelans, because we have a long and mostly friendly history with the country. Here’s just one example. Oil was discovered there early on, in 1914, and American oil workers imported baseball. It has long been the country’s national sport. Venezuelans started playing in America’s major leagues back in the 1950s; some 63 Venezuelans were on this year’s opening-day baseball rosters. Older fans in both Chicago and Baltimore revere shortstop Luis Aparicio, as a great team player and a likable gentleman back in the 1950s and ’60s. (Aparicio is still alive at 93, the oldest member of baseball’s Hall of Fame.) More recently, Oswaldo “Ozzie” Guillén also played stellar shortstop for the Chicago White Sox, and then in 2005 managed them to their first World Series title in 88 years—after which he could have been elected Mayor of Chicago. Is America really ready to send warplanes to attack the country of these beloved heroes, and of dozens more like them?