What Are Nicki Minaj and Trump Up to in Nigeria?

“If the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the U.S.A. will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now disgraced country, ‘guns-a-blazing,’ to completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities,” the president wrote earlier this month amid a series of posts on Nigeria. “I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action. If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians! WARNING: THE NIGERIAN GOVERNMENT BETTER MOVE FAST!”

Trump threatens to go into Nigeria ‘GUNS A-BLAZING’



47 says he’s instructed the Pentagon to prepare for ‘possible action’ against Islamists



'If we attack it will be fast, vicious, and sweet'

Minaj, who has been shifting rightward for some time now, publicly supported the president’s crusading rhetoric.

“Reading this made me feel a deep sense of gratitude. We live in a country where we can freely worship God. No group should ever be persecuted for practicing their religion. We don’t have to share the same beliefs in order for us to respect each other. Numerous countries all around the world are being affected by this horror & it’s dangerous to pretend we don’t notice,” the addled rap star wrote on X earlier this month. “Thank you to The President & his team for taking this seriously. God bless every persecuted Christian. Let’s remember to lift them up in prayer.” The post was met with disdain, confusion, and blind devotion from her “Barbz” fandom—which is still mostly made up of women of color and LGBTQ folk.