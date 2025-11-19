Trump Honors the Man Who Had Jamal Khashoggi Killed

This is American foreign policy now. The president dismisses a murdered journalist as “controversial” and says “a lot of people didn’t like that gentleman.” He waves away his own intelligence agencies’ findings when there are deals to be made. His family rakes in tens of millions from entities tied to a foreign government, then he turns around and sells that government weapons while praising their human rights record.

The corruption is sitting right there in plain sight. Total moral rot.

Back in 2018, after Khashoggi’s murder, Trump put out a statement saying that “maybe [MBS] did and maybe he didn’t” know about it, but “our relationship is with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.” At least back then, he maintained some thin veneer of uncertainty. Now he’s just declaring that MBS knew nothing and everyone should drop it. Don’t embarrass our guest, he says.