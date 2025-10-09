Trump Threats to Jail Foes Take Darker Turn with Damning New DOJ Leaks

President Trump’s efforts to prosecute his enemies are suddenly looking even more lawless. Leaks to ABC News just revealed that Justice Department insiders doubt the validity of the prosecution of former FBI director James Comey. This comes after inside sources told MSNBC that a senior prosecutor is resisting indicting New York attorney general Letitia James because the case against her is so weak. Trump is demanding prosecutions of both, and the bucking of his pressure reveals just how corrupt his directives truly are. Meanwhile, Trump just called for the jailing of the governor of Illinois. We talked about all this with former federal prosecutor Kristy Parker, counsel at Protect Democracy. She explains why Trump’s prosecutions are so baseless, what we can read into the resistance inside DOJ, and how it might slow our slide into lawlessness. Listen to this episode here.