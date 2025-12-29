MTG Reveals Her Last Conversation With Trump Was About Epstein
Marjorie Taylor Greene shared President Trump’s shocking private comments on the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein.
Marjorie Taylor Greene has spent her entire career profusely defending President Trump and his MAGA agenda. But their last conversation reportedly left her stunned, as he said he attacked both her and the survivors of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Greene fought for the release of the Epstein files for months, eventually teaming up with Representatives Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie, who were able to successfully force the administration to begin to release some heavily redacted files with the Epstein Files Transparency Act.
When Greene implored Trump to invite some of Epstein’s female victims to the Oval Office in a show of support in September, she told the New York Times Magazine, he berated her, telling her that they didn’t deserve the honor. That was the last in-person conversation they had.
“How did all of this end up to a point where it was about releasing files about women who were raped, and not the serious things that I think truly matter about helping to get our economy stabilized again?” she said. “Help reduce the cost of living, fix the housing market, fix health insurance—for the love of God, what the [expletive] is the matter with these people?”
Her last text exchange with Trump occurred two months later, in which she told the president about the fears she held for the safety of her family, given a death threat against her son she’d received that morning, following Trump publicly rebuking her as a traitor. He responded with a long message that completely ignored her fears and attacked her personally once again.
The administration responded with complete disdain.
“President Trump remains the undisputed leader of the greatest and fastest growing political movement in American history—the MAGA movement,” White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told the Times. “On the other hand, Congresswoman Greene is quitting on her constituents in the middle of her term and abandoning the consequential fight we’re in—we don’t have time for her petty bitterness.”