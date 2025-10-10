Hold that Nobel Prize: This Peace Plan Will Die, and Bibi Will Kill It

Netanyahu outmaneuvered himself into a corner where he had only Trump (and maybe Senator Lindsey Graham) as an ally in the 202 area code. Odd that it was Trump that finally figured that out. Their perennial hesitancy, tendency to overthink political ramifications, sheer ineptness and often inhospitable geopolitical circumstances caused American presidents to defer to Israel even when they believed that U.S. and Israeli regional interests were not aligned.

But the praise that Trump warrants for the ambitious attempt—not yet the reality—of ending the Gaza war may dissipate once “phase one” of the plan, the hostage release and prisoner exchange, is completed. Then comes the hard part, and it is doubtful whether Trump will maintain the same level of personal engagement and political commitment. He loves the attention, the limelight, and the gratitude, but there will be little of that left in the next phases.

There are two ways and perspectives to look at what we are now forced to call the “Trump Plan.” The first is to determine that whatever its flaws, ambiguities, amenability to contrasting interpretations and difficult implementation chances are, this is the only plan that is currently on the table. If Trump had any respect for multilateralism, international institutions, and the international order, he would submit the plan to the UN Security Council and ask that it be regarded as a binding resolution. Like it or not, it is the only game in town, endorsed by the entire world and especially by the Arab Gulf states.