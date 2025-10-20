Mike Johnson Understands Nothing About the United States of America

He should be ashamed of himself. He should also have gone to one of the rallies in his congressional district—there appear to have been three of them, and two more right nearby—and seen for himself the flags and the “I love my country” signs and talked to some of the good and decent people from all walks of life who attended. In Leesville, he might have met people like organizer Bradley Hesson, who told KALB-TV: “We’re out here to show we are not silent during these times. We’re going to stand up for our neighbors who feel forced into hiding.” If he’d hopped over to Lake Charles, just outside his district, he might have seen organizer Carolyn Woolsey escort a pro-Trump counter-protestor past the crowd to ensure that nothing happened to him.

Johnson and others of his Trumpist ilk truly understand nothing about the United States of America. They think this is a Christian nation. They want a country based on “Biblical principles.” I’m not sure which Biblical principles he means. The Biblical principles I was taught as a young Episcopalian were to love thy neighbor as thyself, be compassionate toward the poor and needy, treat the stranger among you with love, and don’t ever lie. The principles Johnson follows as a legislator are hate thy neighbor, to hell with the poor and needy, throw strangers in detention camps, and worship a man who lies every time he opens his mouth. (And recruit your son to monitor your pornography habits.)

And no, the United States is not a Christian nation and was never intended to be. The two leading authors of American principle and law were Thomas Jefferson, who wrote the Declaration of Independence, and James Madison, who was the father of the Constitution. Let’s see what they had to say on the matter.