How Political “Authenticity” Became Code for Masculinity

“It’s very hard for them to just find that sweet spot of authenticity, because they’re being pulled in very different directions to address voter expectations, whereas men—because there’s already an alignment—they arguably have some more freedom within that space,” said Kelly Dittmar, director of research at the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University.

Politics is a performance, and the presentation of authenticity is no different. A September Politico profile of two male Iowa Democratic Senate candidates highlighted how the party struggles with connecting with the “average” voter, with author Michael Kruse noting that in a “political context authenticity is less (or maybe not at all?) about ideology or policy and more just some aura or sense.” But that vibe is, in turn, very dependent on specific cues. This extends to perceptions of “authenticity” in the public sphere, including depictions in the political press.

A now-controversial candidate in Maine has also been at the center of conversations on authenticity in politics. Before he became infamous for his tattoo containing Nazi imagery and his prior prejudiced Reddit comments, Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner garnered plaudits from those on the left for his bluntness and oyster-farming bona fides. A New Republic profile of Platner in August highlighted his service as a veteran, identifying his vision of masculinity without specifically mentioning gender: “He insists the Marines are full of men like him, grunts who love both the anarchic politics of Black Flag and the grinding discipline of active duty.” A recent Washington Post article dubbed three male Senate candidates, including Platner, the “Rugged Guys of the 2026 midterms.”