The Quest to Bring Young Men Back to the Democrats

Democrats know they need to bring young men back into the fold. But it’s a delicate dance: On the one hand, the wrong kind of outreach risks coming across as condescending, but on the other hand, too much focus on the needs of young men might end up alienating the women who have traditionally formed the core of the Democratic base.

“I think Democrats really tend to focus on deficits more than their strengths. They look for the shortest line from point A to point B for success, and they look at what’s working on the other side. If they were to mimic that in any way, I think that would be a really great way to weaken the loyalty women have shown to the party,” said Thomas.

The right has cultivated the anger of young men using online platforms for years. The vitriolic 2014 Gamergate movement was cultivated and harnessed by then-Breitbart editor and current Trump adviser Steve Bannon. Right-wing impresarios like Andrew Tate, an online influencer accused of sexual assault and trafficking whose winter arrival in the United States appeared to be orchestrated by Trump allies, have envisioned a world of violently enforced traditional gender roles. The endorsement of Trump ahead of 2024 by nominally political figures, such as popular podcaster Joe Rogan, also served to give the impression that Republicans understood young men better than Democrats did.